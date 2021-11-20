Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $260.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $130.88 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

