Juggernaut Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.28 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $45.15 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00219762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.