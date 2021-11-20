Karura (KAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.79 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $6.11 or 0.00010407 BTC on popular exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $111.85 million and $2.79 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karura has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

