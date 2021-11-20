KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. KE has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

