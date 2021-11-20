KickToken [new] (KICK) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00220114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

