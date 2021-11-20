KickToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00219359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,162,728 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.