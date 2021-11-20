Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1.29 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.15 or 0.07335498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.03 or 0.99806057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.