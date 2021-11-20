Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $45,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $209.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

