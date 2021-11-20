Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.86 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 168.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,126,000 after buying an additional 1,209,304 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

