Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of KHOLY stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Koç Holding AS has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

