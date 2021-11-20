Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.