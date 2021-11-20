Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.100-$7.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

