Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

