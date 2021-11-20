Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 10,326 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

