Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 5,769 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

