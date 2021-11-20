Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,983,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the October 14th total of 7,697,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 356.6 days.

KKPNF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 21,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

