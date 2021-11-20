Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.94% of Kraton worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 110,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 81.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 182,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Kraton stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

