KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for $24.45 or 0.00041727 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $39.49 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.