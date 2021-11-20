Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the October 14th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

