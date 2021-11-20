Kyber Network Crystal v2 Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $318.20 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

KNC is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

