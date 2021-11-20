Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 18% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $35.86 million and approximately $913,179.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.