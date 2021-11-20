Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lear by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 389,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 68,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

