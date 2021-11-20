Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 22,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPIP stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

