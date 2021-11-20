Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 4,713 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in CVS Health by 635.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CVS Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,919,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $144,422,000 after purchasing an additional 391,768 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

