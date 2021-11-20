Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.30 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

