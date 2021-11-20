Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,076,000.

Shares of VO opened at $256.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.30 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

