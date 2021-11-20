Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

