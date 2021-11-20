Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 22,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.