Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 13,481 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 476,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 223,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

