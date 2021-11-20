Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,578,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,301,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $116.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $117.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

