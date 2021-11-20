Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

