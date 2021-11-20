Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,940 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $100.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.