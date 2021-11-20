Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after buying an additional 1,830,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

