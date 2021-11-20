Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.