Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $240,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 62,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $2,741,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $533.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $535.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

