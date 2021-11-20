Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 147.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

