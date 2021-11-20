Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $232.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $177.90 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.