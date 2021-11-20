Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $161.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.