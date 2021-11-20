Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

