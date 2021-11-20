Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,907 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

ABT stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

