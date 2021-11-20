Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,224 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $83.23 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

