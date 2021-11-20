Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

