Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,388 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.04 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.