Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.63 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

