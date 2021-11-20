Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142,293.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $142,293.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

