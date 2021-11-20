Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.41 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $272.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

