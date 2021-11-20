Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Lincoln Electric worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $147.43.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

