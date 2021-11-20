Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings per share of $9.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $5.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $37.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.50 to $39.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $36.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD stock traded down $12.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.39. The company had a trading volume of 607,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.67. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $268.08 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

