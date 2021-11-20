Lobstex Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $326,403.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,780,940 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

