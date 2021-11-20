Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,200.46

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,200.46 ($15.68) and traded as low as GBX 946.03 ($12.36). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 965 ($12.61), with a volume of 22,148 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LOK. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.
The stock has a market cap of £286.54 million and a P/E ratio of 86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 829.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,200.46.
In other news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,239.61).
About Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK)
Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.
